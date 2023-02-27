Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Invests $2.26 Million in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 156,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Duckhorn Portfolio comprises 1.0% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned 0.14% of Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAPA. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NAPA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.37. 33,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,653. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $108.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

