Blue Pool Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 45,646 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Intel accounts for about 0.3% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,839,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,265,176. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

