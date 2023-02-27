Blue Whale Capital LLP Sells 163,500 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Blue Whale Capital LLP reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163,500 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises 0.1% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $242,537,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Masimo by 6.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.91. 46,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.39. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $176.42.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

