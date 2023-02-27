Blue Whale Capital LLP Sells 8,000 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blue Whale Capital LLP cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 7.1% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $6.80 on Monday, reaching $485.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,763. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

