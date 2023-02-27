BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 300,000 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.56% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,423,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 7,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,335. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

