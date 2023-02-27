BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 703,714 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.62% of Global Cord Blood worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood Trading Up 34.7 %

CO traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 9,284,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,519. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Global Cord Blood

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.