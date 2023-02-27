BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Grows Stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 321.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 30.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of ELAT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.32. 1,123,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,600. Elanco Animal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

