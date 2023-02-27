BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,928 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources accounts for approximately 0.3% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 319,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,148. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

