BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases 114,614 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114,614 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of Enerplus worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

