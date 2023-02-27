Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,803 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 678.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 861,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $123,879,000 after acquiring an additional 59,958 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,899 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a market cap of $162.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

