Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,582 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $155.67. 1,612,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,168,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.27. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.21 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $405.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Featured Articles
