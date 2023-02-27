Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ASML by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $10.69 on Monday, reaching $629.07. 255,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The firm has a market cap of $248.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $627.79 and a 200-day moving average of $550.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

