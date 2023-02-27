Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 255,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 37,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $488.52. 413,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,357. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

