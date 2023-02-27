Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in NiSource by 16,086.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in NiSource by 388.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 811,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,794. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

