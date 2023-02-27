Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ball Price Performance
Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 245,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,633. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ball
In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
- Palo Alto Networks on Track for 52-Week High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.