Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 16,361 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,361 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,487,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,347,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

