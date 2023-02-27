Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 5,269 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

United Rentals stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.26. 235,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.34 and its 200-day moving average is $346.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $470.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

