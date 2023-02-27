Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 198,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

