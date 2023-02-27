BNB (BNB) Price Down 1.9% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. BNB has a market cap of $48.76 billion and $320.90 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for $308.79 or 0.01309768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,895,756 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,895,953.08965042 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 302.5439449 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1195 active market(s) with $301,509,508.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

