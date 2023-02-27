Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Increases Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 1,031.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares during the period. LegalZoom.com makes up about 0.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned approximately 0.16% of LegalZoom.com worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 284,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,472. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.