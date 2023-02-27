Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Makes New $475,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock remained flat at $13.07 during trading on Monday. 4,905,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,443,047. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.