Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$66.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.