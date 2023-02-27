Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.36. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

