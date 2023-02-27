Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.93.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

BEI.UN traded up C$0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching C$58.75. 84,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,860. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$61.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.