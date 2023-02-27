Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDRBF. CIBC upped their price target on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.13.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of BDRBF opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

