Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,675,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Booking by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,497.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,537.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,280.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,031.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 122.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

