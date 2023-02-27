Bornite Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bornite Capital Management LP decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 5.3% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,299,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,248,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
- Palo Alto Networks on Track for 52-Week High
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.