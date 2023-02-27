Bornite Capital Management LP Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. PG&E accounts for about 2.5% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 107.4% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,338,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,730,000 after purchasing an additional 733,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.