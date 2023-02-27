Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 106 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 308,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of KMB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 187,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,644. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
