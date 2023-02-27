Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 1,378 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.94. 3,237,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,756,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

