Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 215 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
