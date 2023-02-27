Bowman & Co S.C. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 515,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

