Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 290 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.14. 320,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

