Bowman & Co S.C. Takes $219,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 609,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

