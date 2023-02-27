Boxer Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Boxer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 232,374 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Blueprint Medicines worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 208,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

BPMC traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

