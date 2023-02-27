Boxer Capital LLC Sells 334,841 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Boxer Capital LLC lessened its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,841 shares during the quarter. PMV Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.1% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 6.93% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 59,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

