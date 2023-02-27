Brahman Capital Corp. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Brahman Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918,312 shares during the period. Skillsoft makes up about 0.2% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Skillsoft were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth $278,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skillsoft by 59.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Skillsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skillsoft

In other Skillsoft news, CAO Jose Torres acquired 50,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skillsoft news, CAO Jose Torres acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,351 shares in the company, valued at $122,355.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,050. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Skillsoft stock remained flat at $1.61 during trading hours on Monday. 109,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 108.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Profile



Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

