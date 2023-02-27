Brahman Capital Corp. Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,302 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 3.2% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $22,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average is $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.