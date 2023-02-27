BrandyTrust Global Partners LP Purchases Shares of 8,675 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BrandyTrust Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 7.3% of BrandyTrust Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.11. 197,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,503. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average of $283.11. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

