Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CVS Health worth $163,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $85.67. 1,577,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,495. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.