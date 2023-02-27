Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 47,653 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $78,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,300. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

