Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $108,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 409,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,296 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 134,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 65,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 406.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,035. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

