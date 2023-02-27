Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 178,165 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cigna worth $65,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $44,063,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $295.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,807. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.16 and a 200-day moving average of $305.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

