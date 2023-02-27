Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $59.70 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,859 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $59,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

TRV stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $186.11. 226,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,816. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,397 shares of company stock worth $36,768,465. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

