Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $91.90 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 467,564 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $91,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE COP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $116.07. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

