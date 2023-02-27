Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 259,022 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 469.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $51,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 471,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

