Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,260,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $95,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,336,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

