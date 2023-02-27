Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 524,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

