Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Broadcom stock traded up $9.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $587.34. The company had a trading volume of 400,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $578.97 and its 200-day moving average is $527.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

