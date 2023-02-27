Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 940,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,401. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $111.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.